Norfolk State visits Hampton after Moore’s 31-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) at Hampton Pirates (1-2) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Hampton…

Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) at Hampton Pirates (1-2)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Hampton after Brian Moore Jr. scored 31 points in Norfolk State’s 84-73 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

Hampton finished 5-9 at home a season ago while going 9-24 overall. The Pirates averaged 71.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.4 last season.

Norfolk State finished 24-11 overall with a 6-8 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 8.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.