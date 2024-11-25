Norfolk State takes on UC Davis following Myers’ 20-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) at UC Davis Aggies (3-2) Davis, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5;…

Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) at UC Davis Aggies (3-2)

Davis, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits UC Davis after Jalen Myers scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 91-73 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Aggies are 1-0 on their home court. UC Davis ranks sixth in the Big West with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 2.6.

The Spartans are 1-3 on the road. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 5.0.

UC Davis’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that UC Davis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 26.8 points for the Aggies.

Brian Moore Jr. is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

