Norfolk State Spartans and the Washington State Cougars square off in Carolina, Puerto Rico

Washington State Cougars (2-3) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (6-1) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State…

Washington State Cougars (2-3) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (6-1)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Norfolk State meet at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Spartans are 6-1 in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Kierra Wheeler leads the Spartans with 8.4 boards.

The Cougars have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Washington State is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Norfolk State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Norfolk State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Spartans.

Eleonora Villa is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.