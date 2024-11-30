Norfolk State Spartans and the Green Bay Phoenix play in Carolina, Puerto Rico

Green Bay Phoenix (4-3) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 10 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay…

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 10 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Norfolk State square off at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Spartans are 7-2 in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Makoye Diawara averaging 3.0.

The Phoenix have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Green Bay is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Norfolk State is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Norfolk State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals.

Natalie McNeal is averaging 13.4 points for the Phoenix.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

