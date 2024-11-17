Norfolk State secures 67-58 victory against Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.’s 20 points helped Norfolk State defeat Hampton 67-58 on Saturday. Moore shot 7…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.’s 20 points helped Norfolk State defeat Hampton 67-58 on Saturday.

Moore shot 7 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (4-1). Christian Ings added 16 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the foul line while he also had seven assists. Jalen Myers shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Pirates (1-3) were led in scoring by George Beale, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Noah Farrakhan added 11 points for Hampton. Kyrese Mullen had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Norfolk State took the lead with 16:20 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-20 at halftime, with Moore racking up 12 points. Norfolk State was outscored by Hampton in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Ings led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

