Norfolk State plays James Madison after Moore’s 26-point performance

James Madison Dukes (1-0) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts James Madison after Brian Moore Jr. scored 26 points in Norfolk State’s 104-60 victory against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

Norfolk State finished 15-0 at home a season ago while going 24-11 overall. The Spartans averaged 8.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

James Madison went 12-2 on the road and 32-4 overall a season ago. The Dukes averaged 9.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

