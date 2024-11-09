Live Radio
Norfolk State plays James Madison after Moore’s 26-point performance

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:21 AM

James Madison Dukes (1-0) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts James Madison after Brian Moore Jr. scored 26 points in Norfolk State’s 104-60 victory against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

Norfolk State finished 15-0 at home a season ago while going 24-11 overall. The Spartans averaged 8.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

James Madison went 12-2 on the road and 32-4 overall a season ago. The Dukes averaged 9.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

