Norfolk State faces Hampton after Moore’s 31-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) at Hampton Pirates (1-2) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under…

Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) at Hampton Pirates (1-2)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State visit Hampton after Brian Moore Jr. scored 31 points in Norfolk State’s 84-73 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

Hampton went 9-24 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pirates averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 21.9 from deep.

Norfolk State went 24-11 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 12.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.