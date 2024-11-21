Noel scores 27 as Wright State defeats Princeton 80-62

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 27 points as Wright State beat Princeton 80-62 on Thursday night at the…

Noel added nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Raiders (4-2). Logan Woods shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Keaton Norris shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Xaivian Lee led the Tigers (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jackson Hicke added eight points for Princeton. Jack Scott finished with seven points.

