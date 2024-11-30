Noel scores 23 as Wright State knocks off Air Force 70-57

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 23 points in Wright State’s 70-57 win over Air Force on Saturday night.…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 23 points in Wright State’s 70-57 win over Air Force on Saturday night.

Noel added three steals for the Raiders (5-4). Alex Huibregste scored 20 points while going 7 of 10 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Michael Imariagbe had 14 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Wesley Celichowski led the way for the Falcons (2-6) with 15 points. Ethan Taylor added 11 points for Air Force.

