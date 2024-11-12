Noel leads Wright State against Toledo after 27-point game

Wright State Raiders (2-1) at Toledo Rockets (1-1) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Toledo…

Wright State Raiders (2-1) at Toledo Rockets (1-1)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Toledo after Brandon Noel scored 27 points in Wright State’s 81-68 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Toledo went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Rockets averaged 80.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.1 last season.

Wright State went 7-6 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 81.2 points per game and shot 47.4% from the field last season.

