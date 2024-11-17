Noah Melson scores 15 as Chattanooga turns back Southeast Missouri State 87-82

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Noah Melson scored 15 points to help Chattanooga defeat Southeast Missouri State 87-82 on Sunday.…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Noah Melson scored 15 points to help Chattanooga defeat Southeast Missouri State 87-82 on Sunday.

Melson had five rebounds for the Mocs (2-3). Sean Cusano scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Trey Bonham shot 3 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Rob Martin led the Redhawks (1-3) with 29 points. Tedrick Washington Jr. added 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals. BJ Ward had 13 points.

