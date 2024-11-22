No. 9 Oklahoma State women remain unbeaten with 88-58 victory over UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Senior Skyar Vann scored 15 points and her sister, freshman Zya Vann, added 14 to lead…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Senior Skyar Vann scored 15 points and her sister, freshman Zya Vann, added 14 to lead No. 9 Oklahoma to an 88-58 win over UNLV on Friday night.

Raegan Beers scored 10 points for the Sooners, who improved to 5-0.

Skyar Vann shot 3 for 6 from 3-point range and Oklahoma hit 41.4% (12 of 29) behind the arc.

Kiera Jackson scored 20 points for UNLV (4-2) and Mikinna Brackens added 12.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: The Sooners limited the Rebels to two field goals in the third quarter and extended a one-point halftime lead to 67-42. In the third quarter, the Rebels shot 2 of 16 with four turnovers.

UNLV: The Rebels kept the game close in the first half behind 43.8% 3-point shooting, including two each from Jackson and Brackens. Jackson and Brackens each had 10 points in the first half.

Key moment

The Sooners scored the first 16 points coming out of the halftime break after leading 39-38 at the intermission. Beers, who leads the team with 21.3 points per game, scored the first two baskets after making only one shot in the first half. The Rebels ended the drought on Jackson’s layup with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Key stat

Oklahoma has beaten all four of its opponents by more than 30 points, but needed to outscore the Rebels by 29 in the second half to keep the streak alive. UNLV missed a free throw and a 3-pointer in the final minute.

Up next

The Sooners will stay in the Las Vegas Valley to play DePaul on Monday in the Ball Dawgs Classic. UNLV will host UCF on Wednesday. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

