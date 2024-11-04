No. 9 North Carolina opens season at home against Elon

Elon Phoenix at North Carolina Tar Heels Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels…

Elon Phoenix at North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -27.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 North Carolina hosts Elon in the season opener.

North Carolina finished 14-1 at home last season while going 29-8 overall. The Tar Heels gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Elon finished 13-19 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Phoenix averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.