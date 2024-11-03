No. 9 North Carolina hosts Elon to open season

Elon Phoenix at North Carolina Tar Heels Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels…

Elon Phoenix at North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -28.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 North Carolina starts the season at home against Elon.

North Carolina went 29-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tar Heels averaged 81.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.5 last season.

Elon finished 3-11 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Phoenix gave up 75.4 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

