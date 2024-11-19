No. 9 Kentucky takes on Lipscomb, aims for 4th straight win

Lipscomb Bisons (2-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-0)
Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21.5; over/under is 160.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Wildcats take on Lipscomb.
Kentucky finished 23-10 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats gave up 79.7 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.
The Bisons are 1-2 on the road. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.
