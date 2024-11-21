No. 9 Kentucky hosts Jackson State after Robinson’s 20-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky takes…

Jackson State Tigers (0-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky takes on Jackson State after Jaxson Robinson scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 97-68 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

Kentucky went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Wildcats averaged 7.5 steals, 6.3 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Jackson State allows 88.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 26.6 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.