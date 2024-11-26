No. 9 Alabama plays No. 6 Houston in Las Vegas, Nevada

Houston Cougars (3-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under…

Houston Cougars (3-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Alabama will face No. 6 Houston at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Crimson Tide have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama is second in the SEC with 41.6 points per game in the paint led by Labaron Philon averaging 7.6.

Houston went 32-5 overall with a 17-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Cougars shot 43.9% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

