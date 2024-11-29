No. 8 Kentucky beats Georgia State 105-76, breaks 100 points for the 4th time this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 19 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a 105-76 win over Georgia…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 19 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a 105-76 win over Georgia State on Friday night.

The Wildcats (7-0) reached the century mark for the fourth time this season and won their first seven games for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Lamont Butler followed Robinson with 17 points. Amari Williams scored 14 points, Ansley Almonor and Otega Oweh each had 12, followed by Andrew Carr and Koby Brea with 10 points each.

Kentucky, averaging 11 3-pointers per game, made a season-low seven treys against the Panthers.

Cesare Edwards led Georgia State (4-4) with 21 points, followed by Zarique Nutter with 19 and Malachi Brown with 11.

Takeaways

Georgia State: The Panthers scored the first three points and trimmed a double-digit lead to two at 31-29 with eight minutes left in the first half, but were outscored 17-4 in the remainder of the half. Georgia State had 18 turnovers, and Kentucky scored 36 points off those miscues.

Kentucky: The Wildcats missed their first three 3s and finished with seven 3-pointers. Kentucky made just four treys in the first half but connected on two during a decisive 17-4 run in the final five minutes of the first half.

Key moment

Kentucky outscored the Panthers 44-23 following a brief altercation during the second half.

Key stat

On an off night from long range, Kentucky scored 62 points in the paint and had 23 points in transition.

Up next

Georgia State hosts Kennesaw State on Friday, and Kentucky plays at Clemson on Tuesday.

