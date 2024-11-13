No. 8 Houston hosts Louisiana following Davis’ 24-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) at Houston Cougars (1-1) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28.5; over/under is…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) at Houston Cougars (1-1)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits No. 8 Houston after Koron Davis scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 82-65 victory over the Texas-Dallas Comets.

Houston finished 17-0 at home a season ago while going 32-5 overall. The Cougars averaged 9.8 steals, 4.8 blocks and 8.4 turnovers per game last season.

Louisiana finished 19-14 overall with a 5-9 record on the road last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns shot 45.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

