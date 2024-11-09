No. 8 Baylor squares off against No. 16 Arkansas in Dallas, Texas

Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) vs. Baylor Bears (0-1)
Dallas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3; over/under is 154.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor will play No. 16 Arkansas at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Baylor finished 24-11 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 14.7 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.
Arkansas finished 16-17 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Razorbacks averaged 77.8 points per game last season, 19.7 on free throws and 18 from beyond the arc.
