No. 8 Baylor squares off against No. 16 Arkansas in Dallas, Texas

Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) vs. Baylor Bears (0-1)

Dallas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor will play No. 16 Arkansas at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Baylor finished 24-11 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 14.7 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

Arkansas finished 16-17 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Razorbacks averaged 77.8 points per game last season, 19.7 on free throws and 18 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

