No. 8 Baylor Bears and the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks square off

Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) vs. Baylor Bears (0-1)

Dallas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor squares off against No. 16 Arkansas in Dallas, Texas.

Baylor finished 24-11 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 80.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.1 last season.

Arkansas finished 16-17 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Razorbacks shot 45.3% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

