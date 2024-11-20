Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide…

Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -8.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama squares off against No. 25 Illinois in Birmingham, Alabama.

Alabama finished 25-12 overall with a 12-6 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 90.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.2 last season.

Illinois finished 29-9 overall with a 12-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Illini shot 46.9% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.