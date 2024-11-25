No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 7 Houston Cougars square off

Houston Cougars (3-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama will…

Houston Cougars (3-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama will face No. 7 Houston at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Crimson Tide have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

Houston went 32-5 overall with a 17-1 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Cougars gave up 57.6 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

