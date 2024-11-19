No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini square off

Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama…

Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama faces No. 25 Illinois in Birmingham, Alabama.

Alabama went 25-12 overall with a 12-6 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 15.7 assists per game on 30.7 made field goals last season.

Illinois finished 29-9 overall with a 12-3 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Illini shot 46.9% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

