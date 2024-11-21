No. 7 Houston plays Hofstra in non-conference matchup

Hofstra Pride (4-1) at Houston Cougars (2-1) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston takes on Hofstra…

Hofstra Pride (4-1) at Houston Cougars (2-1)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston takes on Hofstra in non-conference action.

Houston finished 32-5 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Cougars averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

The Pride are 1-1 in road games. Hofstra has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

