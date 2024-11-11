No. 7 Duke takes on No. 23 Kentucky in Atlanta, Georgia

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. Duke Blue Devils (2-0) Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6; over/under…

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. Duke Blue Devils (2-0)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke squares off against No. 23 Kentucky in Atlanta, Georgia.

Duke finished 27-9 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Blue Devils averaged 78.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.3 last season.

Kentucky finished 23-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats shot 49.5% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.