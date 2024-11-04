No. 7 Duke hosts Maine to open season

Maine Black Bears at Duke Blue Devils Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -29.5;…

Maine Black Bears at Duke Blue Devils

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -29.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke begins the season at home against Maine.

Duke finished 27-9 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Devils averaged 6.5 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

Maine finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 5-13 on the road. The Black Bears averaged 67.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.