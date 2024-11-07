No. 7 Duke hosts Army after Knueppel’s 22-point showing

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7…

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke takes on Army after Kon Knueppel scored 22 points in Duke’s 96-62 victory against the Maine Black Bears.

Duke went 27-9 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 66.3 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

Army finished 10-22 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Black Knights averaged 9.7 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 6.9 bench points last season.

