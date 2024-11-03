No. 7 Duke Blue Devils begin season at home against the Maine Black Bears

Maine Black Bears at Duke Blue Devils
Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -29; over/under is 146
BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke hosts Maine for the season opener.
Duke went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 27-9 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 78.6 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.
Maine went 5-13 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Black Bears averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.