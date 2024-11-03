Live Radio
No. 7 Duke Blue Devils begin season at home against the Maine Black Bears

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:43 AM

Maine Black Bears at Duke Blue Devils

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -29; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke hosts Maine for the season opener.

Duke went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 27-9 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 78.6 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

Maine went 5-13 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Black Bears averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

