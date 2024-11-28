No. 6 USC Trojans square off against the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens (3-4) vs. USC Trojans (5-1) Palm Desert, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC…

Saint Louis Billikens (3-4) vs. USC Trojans (5-1)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC takes on Saint Louis in Palm Desert, California.

The Trojans have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. USC is 5-1 against opponents over .500.

The Billikens have a 3-4 record in non-conference play.

USC’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 34.0% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is scoring 21.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Trojans.

Peyton Kennedy is averaging 15.8 points for the Billikens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.