No. 6 USC Trojans face the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens (3-4) vs. USC Trojans (5-1)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC takes on Saint Louis at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Trojans are 5-1 in non-conference play. USC scores 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 32.2 points per game.

The Billikens are 3-4 in non-conference play. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

USC’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 19.1 more points per game (71.6) than USC gives up (52.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is shooting 43.0% and averaging 21.7 points for the Trojans.

Peyton Kennedy averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc.

