No. 6 Houston Cougars and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet in Las Vegas, Nevada

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) vs. Houston Cougars (4-2)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston plays Rutgers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Cougars are 4-2 in non-conference play. Houston is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.2 turnovers per game.

The Scarlet Knights have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Rutgers has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Houston averages 80.3 points, 6.2 more per game than the 74.1 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 25.0 more points per game (82.0) than Houston allows (57.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Sharp averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc.

Ace Bailey is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 17.8 points.

