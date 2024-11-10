No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs to host Arizona State Sun Devils Sunday

Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21;…

Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts Arizona State.

Gonzaga went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 16.7 assists per game on 32.0 made field goals last season.

Arizona State finished 3-8 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Sun Devils averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

