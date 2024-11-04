No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs tip off season at home against the No. 8 Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Spokane, Washington; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga starts the season at home against No. 8 Baylor.

Gonzaga finished 27-8 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 84.5 points per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 36.1% from behind the arc last season.

Baylor finished 24-11 overall with a 14-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 80.4 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

