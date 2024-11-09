Live Radio
No. 6 Gonzaga and Arizona State meet in out-of-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:22 AM

Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga and Arizona State face off in non-conference action.

Gonzaga went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 27-8 overall. The Bulldogs shot 51.8% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

Arizona State finished 14-18 overall with a 3-8 record on the road last season. The Sun Devils allowed opponents to score 74.0 points per game and shot 45.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

