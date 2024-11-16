No. 6 Duke routs Wofford in bounceback game following first loss

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored 15 points and No. 6 Duke bounced back from its first loss of…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored 15 points and No. 6 Duke bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 86-35 victory over Wofford on Saturday, when the Blue Devils allowed their fewest points since 1960.

Duke (3-1), which was coming off a 77-72 loss to No. 19 Kentucky in the Champions Classic, led by as many as 51 points in their most lopsided victory of the season.

Isaiah Evans contributed 14 points, Caleb Foster had 13 and Khaman Maluach added 11.

Duke opened a 39-point lead in the first half and held Wofford to 24.6% shooting for the game. The Terriers (1-3) went more than six minutes without scoring in the first half as the Blue Devils rolled into the break up 51-14.

No. 1 KANSAS 78, OAKLAND 57

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — AJ Storr had a season-high 16 points off the bench and three starters also reached double figures as No. 1 Kansas easily handled Oakland.

KJ Adams scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, Rylan Griffen added 11 and Hunter Dickinson finished with 10. Dickinson led the Jayhawks with nine rebounds.

Kansas (4-0) pulled away methodically in the first half, leading by 22 at halftime. The Grizzlies never got closer than 18 in the second half. Kansas played the final 4:32 with only reserves in the game.

Allen Mukeba led Oakland (1-3) with 19 points, and Tuburu Naivalurua added 12.

Oakland struggled from 3-point range, shooting 6 of 23 (27%), and was woeful at the free-throw line (3 for 12)

No. 14 CREIGHTON 79, KANSAS CITY 56

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Jackson McAndrew scored 15 points off the bench and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 14 Creighton past Kansas City.

Isaac Traudt scored 13 points, Steven Ashworth added 11 and Arizona State transfer Jamiya Neal had his first double-double for Creighton with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

McAndrew, Traudt and Ashworth each made three 3-pointers for the Bluejays (4-0), who have won their first four games by an average of 24.3 points.

The Roos’ Jamar Brown had 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, the most by a Kansas City player in two seasons. Jayson Petty had 12 points and Cameron Faas added 10.

No. 16 INDIANA 87, SOUTH CAROLINA 71

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Myles Rice scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and No. 16 Indiana defeated South Carolina.

Rice, a Washington State transfer, hit 7 of 10 shots including 3 of 4 from 3-point range and all six foul shots. The Hoosiers (3-0) were never seriously threatened in the second half, their smallest lead being eight points with 1:19 remaining.

Mackenzie Mgbako added 17 for Indiana.

Morris Ugusuk led the Gamecocks (2-2) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

No. 25 MISSISSIPPI 84, COLORADO ST. 69

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 16 points and No. 25 Mississippi beat Colorado State in a neutral site game at the nearby Landers Center.

Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 14 points for the Rebels (4-0), while Malik Dia and Dre Davis added 11 points apiece.

Matthew Murrell, a three-year starter at shooting guard for the Rebels, hit a game-opening 3-point shot after missing the previous game with a back injury and scored 10 points.

Jalen Lake and Nique Clifford led Colorado State (3-1) with 21 and 18 points, respectively. The Rams trailed 45-26 at halftime but were within nine points in the second half by hitting nine 3-pointers, five by Lake.

