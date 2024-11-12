No. 6 Duke plays No. 19 Kentucky in Atlanta, Georgia

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. Duke Blue Devils (2-0) Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under…

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. Duke Blue Devils (2-0)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke will face No. 19 Kentucky at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Duke finished 27-9 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Blue Devils averaged 78.6 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 24.9 from deep.

Kentucky finished 23-10 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats shot 49.5% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

