No. 6 Duke plays No. 19 Kentucky in Atlanta, Georgia

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. Duke Blue Devils (2-0)
Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 160.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke will face No. 19 Kentucky at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Duke finished 27-9 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Blue Devils averaged 78.6 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 24.9 from deep.
Kentucky finished 23-10 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats shot 49.5% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.