No. 5 Texas Longhorns face the Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs (6-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (5-0) Estero, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas plays Butler…

Butler Bulldogs (6-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (5-0)

Estero, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas plays Butler at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Longhorns are 5-0 in non-conference play. Texas has a 4-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in non-conference play. Butler is third in the Big East scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Texas scores 95.6 points, 39.7 more per game than the 55.9 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Caroline Strande is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.