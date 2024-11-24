No. 5 Iowa State takes on No. 4 Auburn in Lahaina, Hawaii

Auburn Tigers (4-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Iowa State…

Auburn Tigers (4-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Iowa State will square off against No. 4 Auburn at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Iowa State went 29-8 overall with a 15-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Cyclones averaged 20.4 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 21.9 bench points last season.

Auburn went 27-8 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 7.4 steals, 6.1 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

