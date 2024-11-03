No. 5 Iowa State hosts Mississippi Valley State in season opener

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Iowa State Cyclones Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -40;…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -40; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Iowa State begins the season at home against Mississippi Valley State.

Iowa State went 29-8 overall a season ago while going 18-0 at home. The Cyclones averaged 10.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 1-30 overall a season ago while going 0-22 on the road. The Delta Devils shot 38.1% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.