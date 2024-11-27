No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones take on the Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (4-1) Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and No. 5…

Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (4-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and No. 5 Iowa State play at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Cyclones are 4-1 in non-conference play. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 41.2 points per game in the paint led by Keshon Gilbert averaging 9.2.

The Buffaloes are 5-1 in non-conference play. Colorado ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

Iowa State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Colorado averages 13.9 more points per game (77.7) than Iowa State gives up (63.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilbert is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Cyclones.

Elijah Malone is averaging 14.3 points for the Buffaloes.

