No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones start season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -43; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Iowa State starts the season at home against Mississippi Valley State.

Iowa State went 29-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cyclones averaged 20.4 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 21.9 bench points last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 1-30 overall last season while going 0-22 on the road. The Delta Devils gave up 77.7 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

