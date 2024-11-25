No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 4 Auburn Tigers square off

Auburn Tigers (4-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under…

Auburn Tigers (4-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Iowa State plays No. 4 Auburn in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Iowa State finished 29-8 overall with a 15-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Cyclones allowed opponents to score 61.5 points per game and shoot 40.2% from the field last season.

Auburn finished 27-8 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 83.1 points per game last season, 17.4 on free throws and 24 from 3-point range.

