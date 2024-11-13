No. 5 Auburn hosts Kent State after Pettiford’s 21-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (2-0) at Auburn Tigers (2-0) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5;…

Kent State Golden Flashes (2-0) at Auburn Tigers (2-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Auburn plays Kent State after Tahaad Pettiford scored 21 points in Auburn’s 74-69 win over the Houston Cougars.

Auburn finished 27-8 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers shot 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Kent State finished 17-17 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Flashes averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

