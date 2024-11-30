No. 4 South Carolina women rout Purdue 99-51

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley’s 14 points led seven players in double figures as fourth-ranked South Carolina overwhelmed…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley’s 14 points led seven players in double figures as fourth-ranked South Carolina overwhelmed Purdue 99-51 in the Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off on Saturday.

Ashlyn Watkins and Tessa Johnson added 13 points, Chloe Kitts and Bree Hall had 12, Joyce Edwards 11 and Maddy McDaniel 10 for the Gamecocks (7-1).

Purdue’s Destini Lombard led all scorers with 24 points.

At one point, Purdue (4-3) and South Carolina (7-1) were tied 10-10. But coming out of a timeout, the Gamecocks went on a 13-2 run.

South Carolina kept extending the lead. The Gamecocks led 53-18 at halftime and 78-31 after three quarters.

No. 1 UCLA 97, FRESNO ST. 41

HONOLULU (AP) — Lauren Betts had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 1 UCLA to a rout of Fresno State in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

Betts led five scorers in double figures for the Bruins (7-0). Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez each scored 15 points. Janiah Barker had 13 points and Angela Dugalic scored all of her 11 points before halftime.

Mia Jacobs led the Bulldogs (5-3) with 11 points.

UCLA finished plus-26 in rebounding margin, including a 15-2 advantage on the offensive glass. Betts collected seven offensive rebounds.

The Bruins scored 58 points in the paint and dominated the Bulldogs in second-chance points, 21-0.

Fresno State shot just 27%, but 10 of its 13 made field goals came from beyond the arc.

UTAH 78, No. 3 NOTRE DAME 67

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 16 points, Kennady McQueen added 15 and Utah handed No. 3 Notre Dame its second-consecutive loss at the Cayman Islands Classic.

As in Friday’s 76-68 loss to No. 17 TCU, one bad quarter doomed the Irish (5-2). They were 2 of 11 in the third against the Utes, then never got untracked afterwards.

Jenna Johnson and Mat Wilke both added 14 points for Utah (6-2), which is 3-1 under Gavin Petersen after replacing Lynne Roberts when she was named L.A. Sparks coach.

Sonia Citron scored 22 points to the lead the Irish. Liatu King had 16 with 11 rebounds. Hannah Hidalgo added 16 points.

Notre Dame had its biggest lead at 37-28 with a minute to go in the first half but Utah scored the last four points and then scored 11-straight to open the second half.

No. 5 TEXAS 94, BUTLER 59

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Justice Carlton scored 30 points off the bench on 12-of-15 shooting as fifth-ranked Texas beat Butler in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals.

Rori Harmon added 13 points and Kyla Oldacre, Aaliyah Moore and Bryanna Preston had 10 each for the Longhorns.

Caroline Strande led Butler with 14 points, and Riley Makalusky and Lily Carmody added 11 each.

Texas (6-0) took a quick 7-0 lead, but Butler (6-2) hung around until a 16-4 run by the Longhorns created distance the Bulldogs couldn’t recover from.

Texas scored 39 points off a whopping 29 Butler turnovers, outscored the Bulldogs 54-34 in the paint and had a 41-22 edge in total rebounds.

No. 10 MARYLAND 66, GEORGE MASON 56

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 16 points and made a couple key baskets down the stretch to help No. 10 Maryland hold off George Mason in a matchup of unbeatens at the Navy Classic.

The Terrapins (7-0) led by just two when Smikle stole the ball and made a layup while being fouled. The free throw pushed the lead to 58-53. Then a putback by Smikle put Maryland up by seven.

The Terps won despite shooting 13 of 26 on free throws.

George Mason (6-1) trailed by 10 at halftime before outscoring Maryland 18-7 in the third quarter. The Patriots’ final lead was 49-48 in the fourth after a jumper by Kennedy Harris.

Harris led George Mason with 26 points.

Maryland is off to its best start since winning its first 12 games in 2018-19.

No. 12 WEST VIRGINIA 82, BOISE ST. 47

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Sydney Shaw scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers, JJ Quinerly added 14 points and No. 12 West Virginia handed Boise State its first loss, in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

West Virginia advances to the championship game on Sunday, while Boise State plays for third place. The Mountaineers have started 8-0 in back-to-back seasons after last year’s 11-0 beginning.

Quinerly also had three steals to help West Virginia reach double figures in that category in every game this season. The Mountaineers also forced 20-plus turnovers for the eighth straight game.

Boise State was held to just six points in the first and third quarters.

West Virginia went on two 10-0 runs in the first quarter to build a 16-point lead. The Mountaineers led by double figures the rest of the way. It was 45-23 at halftime then Quinerly scored four straight points to begin a 9-0 run that ended in a 32-point lead.

No. 15 IOWA ST. 75, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 59

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 21 points and No. 15 Iowa State rebounded from a 40-point loss to South Carolina with a win over Middle Tennessee in the Fort Meyers Women’s Tip-Off.

The Cyclones closed the first half on a 10-2 run to lead 41-33. Mackenzie Hare had a steal she turned into a three-point play and Addy Brown had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Brown finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (6-2), who shot 55% from the field with eight 3-pointers.

Ta’Mia Scott scored 24 points, 17 in the second half, for the Blue Racers (6-2). Anastasiia Boldyreva and Jalynn Gregory both added 14.

The Blue Racers shot 28% in the first half and finished at 31.5%.

No. 17 TCU 87, SOUTH FLORIDA 46

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 23 points, Sedona Prince had her second double-double of the tournament and No. 17 TCU rolled to an victory over South Florida in the Cayman Island Classic.

Van Lith shot 8 of 15 from the floor and had eight of TCU’s 18 assists. Prince scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to go with three blocked shots and two assists.

Madison Conner added 14 points and Taylor Bigby chipped in 10 for TCU (8-0), which shot 31 of 59 (52.5%) from the floor and 12 of 29 (41%) from long range.

Vittoria Blasigh scored 14 points to lead South Florida (4-5).

TCU built a 21-11 lead heading into the second quarter and led 40-22 at the break. Van Lith scored 10 points in the first half and Prince had eight.

South Florida kept pace in the third quarter before the Horned Frog pulled away with a 24-5 fourth quarter.

No. 18 MISSISSIPPI 89, ALABAMA ST. 24

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sira Thienou scored 16 points with six rebounds, five assists and four steals and No. 18 Mississippi coasted to an win over Alabama State.

Starr Jacobs and Christeen Iwuala both added 12 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams had 11 for the Rebels (5-2), who had a breather after losing to No. 2 UConn by 13 in the Bahamas.

Kaitlyn Bryant had seven points to lead the Hornets (2-5), who shot 19% with 33 turnovers and were outrebounded 43-25.

Alabama State was 1 of 8 with 11 turnovers in the first quarter, falling behind 24-4. The Hornets were 2 of 11 with seven giveaways in the second quarter when they were outscored 33-6 to trail 57-10 at the half.

No. 24 LOUISVILLE 79, COLORADO 71

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Nyla Harris had 14 points and Jayda Curry scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 24 Louisville get past Colorado.

The Cardinals led 56-55 after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth by scoring 16 unanswered points, capped by a fast-break layup by Curry, before Colorado made its first field goal of the frame with 2:48 left.

Colorado scored the next six points to get within single digits at 72-63, but freshman Tajianna Roberts banked in a jumper in the lane at the other end.

Izela Arenas sealed it on two free throws with 24.9 seconds left for a nine-point lead.

Roberts finished with 13 and Arenas had 11 for Louisville (5-2).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.