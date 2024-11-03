No. 4 Houston Cougars tip off season at home against the Jackson State Tigers

Jackson State Tigers at Houston Cougars Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -36; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers at Houston Cougars

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -36; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston opens the season at home against Jackson State.

Houston went 17-0 at home a season ago while going 32-5 overall. The Cougars averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

Jackson State finished 11-8 in SWAC games and 7-13 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.