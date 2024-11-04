No. 4 Houston Cougars start season at home against the Jackson State Tigers

Jackson State Tigers at Houston Cougars Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -35.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers at Houston Cougars

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -35.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston opens the season at home against Jackson State.

Houston finished 32-5 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 9.8 steals, 4.8 blocks and 8.4 turnovers per game last season.

Jackson State finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 7-13 on the road. The Tigers averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

