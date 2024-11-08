No. 4 Houston Cougars play the No. 11 Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers (1-0) vs. Houston Cougars (1-0) Houston; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston will square off…

Auburn Tigers (1-0) vs. Houston Cougars (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston will square off against No. 11 Auburn at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Houston went 32-5 overall with a 17-1 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Cougars shot 43.9% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Auburn finished 27-8 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 83.1 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

