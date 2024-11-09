No. 4 Houston Cougars and the No. 11 Auburn Tigers meet

Auburn Tigers (1-0) vs. Houston Cougars (1-0) Houston; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 142.5…

Auburn Tigers (1-0) vs. Houston Cougars (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston will play No. 11 Auburn at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Houston finished 32-5 overall with a 17-1 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Auburn finished 27-8 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 7.4 steals, 6.1 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.