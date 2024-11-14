No. 4 Gonzaga hosts UMass-Lowell following Huff’s 21-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Gonzaga plays…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Gonzaga plays UMass-Lowell after Braden Huff scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 88-80 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Gonzaga went 13-2 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shoot 40.7% from the field last season.

UMass-Lowell finished 10-7 on the road and 22-10 overall a season ago. The River Hawks averaged 80.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

